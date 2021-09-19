Shilpa Shetty welcomes Shamita Shetty back: Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty Photo: Fans love the pictures of Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her younger sister Shamita Shetty have a very good bond. They both love each other very much. Recently, Shamita Shetty appeared in the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Now she is back at her home and she was warmly welcomed by Shilpa Shetty at home. His pictures have surfaced.

Shilpa Shetty shared three photos from her Instagram account on Sunday. In these pictures, Shilpa Shetty is seen hugging Shamita Shetty and she is seen kissing her younger sister on the cheek. Both sisters look very happy.





Fans love the pictures of Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty. Shilpa Shetty wrote with pictures, ‘My shorts are back. You will not be able to get out of this strong bond. Welcome back home sister. ‘

When Shamita Shetty was at the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Shilpa Shetty sent her a message. In it, he revealed that the two sisters become each other’s brothers and sisters when needed. The message was, ‘When the time comes, we will become brothers and sisters to each other.’



Divya Agarwal is the winner of the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. At the same time, Nishant Bhatt was the first runner-up and Shamita Shetty was the second runner-up. The first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ featured Rakesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Milind Gaba, Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sehajpal, Karan Nath, Shamita Shetty, Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, Muskan Jatana, Akshara Singh, Divya along with 13 Agarwal and Riddhima Pandit contestants. Were.