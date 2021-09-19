Shilpa Shetty welcomes Shamita Shetty back: Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty Photo: Fans love the pictures of Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty.
Fans love the pictures of Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty. Shilpa Shetty wrote with pictures, ‘My shorts are back. You will not be able to get out of this strong bond. Welcome back home sister. ‘
When Shamita Shetty was at the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Shilpa Shetty sent her a message. In it, he revealed that the two sisters become each other’s brothers and sisters when needed. The message was, ‘When the time comes, we will become brothers and sisters to each other.’
Divya Agarwal is the winner of the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. At the same time, Nishant Bhatt was the first runner-up and Shamita Shetty was the second runner-up. The first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ featured Rakesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Milind Gaba, Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sehajpal, Karan Nath, Shamita Shetty, Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, Muskan Jatana, Akshara Singh, Divya along with 13 Agarwal and Riddhima Pandit contestants. Were.
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty
#Shilpa #Shetty #welcomes #Shamita #Shetty #Shilpa #Shetty #Shamita #Shetty #Photo #Fans #love #pictures #Shilpa #Shetty #Shamita #Shetty
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.