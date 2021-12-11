Shilpa Shetty will be part of the jury for Mrs India Queen Season 2 along with Isha Koppikar Narang | Shilpa Shetty and Isha Koppikar will be part of the jury of this beauty pageant, read the details

After a successful season 1, Mrs India Queen launches its season 2 where Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty is all set to be a part of the jury along with the extremely talented actress Isha Koppikar Narang, who is thrilled to be on the panel for the finale. .

Like the previous season, Bigg Boss fame Pritam Singh will host Mrs India Queen’s finale with Parul Choudhary and Mansi Srivastava as their ambassadors.

Founder Shweta Roy shared her happiness on Shilpa Shetty being a part of Mrs India Queen saying, “I have always been very picky about my jury panel and I think Shilpa is a combination of strong, fierce and calm. She Always comes across as a woman who has a strong outlook and is a self made woman. I think Shilpa will add more value to our pageants. She has always been an inspiration to many women and I am sure That she will inspire our contestants as well.”

Shweta also praised Isha Koppikar Narang who will be a part of the panel and says, “Isha is someone who is constantly working for women empowerment and she totally believes in our title – “Pehchan Meri”. Women. But we have similar thoughts about working, so we joined the board. I think the contestants will relate a lot to her as she is a perfect example who has carved a niche for herself in every aspect, be it mother, wife Yes and be an actress.”

Talking about Season 2 being much bigger than Season 1, Shweta said, “I am overwhelmed and thrilled and I feel like we are already on the next level. Season 1 was a dream for me and now it is helping many dreams come true. Season two will be bigger and better with the ultimate goal of giving recognition to the married woman. We are going to find our contestants from different cities of India and we have our finalists to provide their training and There are plans to take it abroad for grooming.”

Co-founder Ranbir Roy continues, “I think unlike other competitions this is a platform for women of all kinds of different ages, heights and weights. So, we thought of starting with this reason so that May women get success in their lives.”

Celebrity makeup artist Dr. Chirag Bumbot, wellness and fitness coach Farah, show director Khizar Hussain and wardrobe partner Pushpanjali Nanda also attended the Season 2 launch event.

