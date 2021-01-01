Shilpa Shetty Women have to fight for their rights: Shilpa Shetty says women have to fight for their rights
Shilpa looked stunning
This week Shilpa arrived on the shoot in her tremendous style. She looked as beautiful as ever in a blue and pink saree. Leaving the vanity van, she waved to the paparazzi and then went to the set.
Raj Kundra was arrested on July 1
Shilpa’s husband and industrialist Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 1 for making a porn film. Shilpa remained silent on the matter for a long time. He later issued a statement urging people not to comment without knowing it and to respect their family’s privacy.
