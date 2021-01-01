Shilpa Shetty Women have to fight for their rights: Shilpa Shetty says women have to fight for their rights

Shilpa Shetty has returned to work after a long absence. He recently joined the set of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’ where he was warmly welcomed by his team. During this time she also became very emotional.

At the same time, Shilpa said on the performance of one of the contestants of Jhansi Ki Rani, ‘Every time I hear about Jhansi Ki Rani, I feel that it reflects the face of the society. This is because even today women have to fight for their rights, for their existence and for their children after their husbands. This story gives us women the strength to fight and not give up. The Queen of Jhansi was really Superman.



Shilpa looked stunning

This week Shilpa arrived on the shoot in her tremendous style. She looked as beautiful as ever in a blue and pink saree. Leaving the vanity van, she waved to the paparazzi and then went to the set.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 1

Shilpa’s husband and industrialist Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 1 for making a porn film. Shilpa remained silent on the matter for a long time. He later issued a statement urging people not to comment without knowing it and to respect their family’s privacy.

