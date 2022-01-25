Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns red crying on her first day to school cutest pictures | Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turned red on the first day of school
oi – Trisha Gaur
While on the one hand, children have called for comfort at home during the Corona period and keep praying to God every day not to open the school, on the other hand, there are some children who have to go to school if they don’t want to. These children include Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Samisha also reached her school on the first day after Corona’s cases decreased.
And on the very first day, Samisha was in bad shape at school. Shilpa Shetty was seen handling them and silencing them. While Shilpa was seen silencing little Samisha, she was also seen handling Samisha’s school bag.
Samisha will soon be two years old and Shilpa Shetty has got her enrolled in a playschool. And on the very first day of this playschool, Samisha turned red with tears. Seeing these cute pictures of her, everyone will remember our childhood when we used to get up early in the morning to go to school.
However, by the time she reached the car, Samisha had calmed down and the joy of going home was also clearly visible on her face. Significantly, Samisha was born in February 2020 and Shilpa had resorted to surrogacy for the birth of Samisha.
After the birth of Samisha, Shilpa Shetty announced this good news on her Instagram account. Even at the time of Corona, Shilpa took full care of Samisha and kept her safe from this infection.
face criticism
Shilpa had to face a lot of criticism after the news of surrogacy, after which she broke her silence and told how long she had been trying. Recently, after the birth of Priyanka Chopra’s daughter through surrogacy, author Taslima Nasreen while commenting on these mothers asked whether these mothers would have affection for readymade children obtained from surrogacy? After this Taslima Nasreen had to face a lot of criticism.
first picture of samisha
Here is the first viral picture of little Samisha. In the time of Corona, it was a very difficult task for Shilpa Shetty to save Samisha from Corona. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty’s entire family had turned corona positive and Shilpa had taken care of everyone firmly.
Fans give a lot of love
Whenever Shilpa Shetty shares pictures of Samisha, she gets the love of the fans. And who doesn’t like kids? Fans also shower a lot of love on little Samisha.
Viaan’s younger sister
Shilpa often shares pictures of Viaan and Samisha. There is also an Instagram account by the name of Viaan which Shilpa handles. Viaan, Shilpa and Samisha are often seen in similar outfits. Especially on festivals.
Cameras are not dieting
While most of the stars keep their kids away from the camera, Shilpa is often seen posing for the cameras with Samisha. Fans like her simplicity and these cute pictures of Samisha very much.
Recently sung Gayatri Mantra
Recently, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of Samisha where after seeing a wounded bird in her garden, she immediately starts praying for him and starts chanting Gayatri Mantra with folded hands.
Appreciate Shilpa’s good upbringing
Seeing this video, fans and stars are also praising Shilpa Shetty’s upbringing. While anchor Paritosh Tripathi showered a lot of love for Samisha, she also appreciated Shilpa Shetty’s upbringing.
