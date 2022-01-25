Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns red crying on her first day to school cutest pictures | Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turned red on the first day of school

News oi – Trisha Gaur

While on the one hand, children have called for comfort at home during the Corona period and keep praying to God every day not to open the school, on the other hand, there are some children who have to go to school if they don’t want to. These children include Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Samisha also reached her school on the first day after Corona’s cases decreased.

And on the very first day, Samisha was in bad shape at school. Shilpa Shetty was seen handling them and silencing them. While Shilpa was seen silencing little Samisha, she was also seen handling Samisha’s school bag.

Samisha will soon be two years old and Shilpa Shetty has got her enrolled in a playschool. And on the very first day of this playschool, Samisha turned red with tears. Seeing these cute pictures of her, everyone will remember our childhood when we used to get up early in the morning to go to school.

However, by the time she reached the car, Samisha had calmed down and the joy of going home was also clearly visible on her face. Significantly, Samisha was born in February 2020 and Shilpa had resorted to surrogacy for the birth of Samisha.

After the birth of Samisha, Shilpa Shetty announced this good news on her Instagram account. Even at the time of Corona, Shilpa took full care of Samisha and kept her safe from this infection.