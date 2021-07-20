Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been caught in these allegations including match-fixing to bitcoin scam

New Delhi. Last night, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police. Businessman Raj Kundra has been accused of making obscene films. With the arrest of Raj Kundra, this famous Bollywood couple has started trending fast on social media. By the way, let us tell you that Raj Kundra has been caught in many controversies even before this. In which many serious charges were leveled against him.

Poonam Pandey files complaint against Raj Kundra in High Court

Model and actress Poonam Pandey has also made many serious allegations against Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. Poonam Pandey had accused Raj Kundra and his associate Saurabh Kushwaha that together they have misused their pictures and videos. Poonam Pandey had also filed a complaint against Raj and Saurabh in the Bombay High Court.

Poonam had also told that she had signed a contract with Raj Kundra. Which was over, but despite this, he kept using his pictures and videos. It is said that there has been an argument between Raj Kundra and Poonam Pandey regarding the payment.

Ban due to betting in IPL match

In the year 2009 too, there was a big allegation against Raj Kundra. Actually, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty together bought the IPL team Rajasthan Royals. Shilpa and Raj are known as the owners of Rajasthan Royals. In the year 2013, it was revealed that a big game of betting is running behind the IPL. Raj Kundra’s name appeared in this.

When this news came out, the BCCI took a big decision and banned Raj and Shilpa’s team for two years. At the same time, the decision was given to ban Raj Kundra from IPL for the whole life.

The bitcoin scam also came to the fore

Raj Kundra’s name has also surfaced in bitcoin scam. Two thousand crore rupees scam was exposed in this scam. Raj Kundra was also called by the ED for questioning. Raj Kundra had said during interrogation that he had nothing to do with the scam. After which a person named Amit Bhardwaj was found guilty in the bitcoin scam.

Raj Kundra’s name has been linked with the underworld

You will be surprised to know that Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s name has also been associated with Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. This thing came to the fore in the year 2019. In the year 2019, the ED had also questioned Raj Kundra in this regard. Raj Kundra had denied any transaction with Iqbal Mirchi during interrogation. By the way, let us tell you that Raj Kundra also has UK citizenship.

