Shilpa Shetty’s husband told Rakhi Sawant to be the most truthful in Bollywood, said- “I have always supported the truth”

Talking about Bollywood, Raj Kundra described Rakhi Sawant as the most true person. Rakhi Sawant had come out in support of Raj Kundra in the pornography case.

Bigg Boss contestant and entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant has shared a video of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra from Shamita Shetty’s birthday party. In the video, Rakhi Sawant is seen hugging Raj and saying that he will always be his brother. After this, Raj Kundra, while talking about Bollywood, called Rakhi Sawant the most true person. Raj said, “Rakhi is the only true person in Bollywood and I love her. She has always stood by the truth.”

Let us inform that last year Raj Kundra was implicated in the pornography case. At that time also Rakhi Sawant came forward in his support. While sharing a video, Rakhi said that she does not believe that Raj is guilty of the charges against her.

He had said, “Friends, don’t you think that Shilpa ji has worked so hard in Bollywood. Someone is trying to malign his name.”

Later Rakhi had said, “I cannot believe that Raj Kundra ji would have done something like this. He is a respectable person and husband of our Shilpa Shetty ji. We should respect them. He is a businessman. Somebody is blackmailing her and trying to malign the name of our Shilpa Shetty ji.

Let us tell you that last year Raj Kundra was in jail for indulging in pornography. He was released on bail in September after spending two months in jail. After which he gave a statement saying, “His silence should not be taken as weakness.” At this time the news also started coming that Shilpa had separated from him. However this turned out to be just a rumour. Both look very happy with each other. Recently Raj Kundra has transferred his 5 flats in the name of his wife Shilpa Shetty. Whose price is being told around Rs 38.5 crore.