Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma trailer out, storms the internet! Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma trailer out, storms the internet!

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma trailer out, storms the internet! Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma trailer out, storms the internet!
Written by admin
Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma trailer out, storms the internet! Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma trailer out, storms the internet!

Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma trailer out, storms the web! Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma trailer out, storms the web!

breadcrumb

Information

oi-Salman Khan

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Followers are ready with bated breath to see Shilpa Shetty on 70 MM. Now, with only a few weeks left for the launch of Nikamma, the look forward to the famous person’s massive comeback on the massive display has added to the pleasure. Is. The Nikamma trailer exhibits Shilpa Shetty in a never-before-seen avatar as Avni.

'Salman Khan wanted me to have children', Krushna Abhishek made a big disclosure!‘Salman Khan wished me to have youngsters’, Krushna Abhishek made a giant disclosure!

Nikamma Trailer | Nikamma Trailer out | Trailer launch of Shilpa Shetty’s movie Nikamma | FilmiBeat

The motion romantic comedy will see Shilpa Shetty discover completely different facets of herself as an actress and the trailer has already piqued everybody’s curiosity. Shilpa Shetty posted the trailer of Nikamma on her social media.

shilpa shetty, shilpa shetty

He wrote, “It’s an artwork to be Nikamma? My foot! Now watch this Avani kaise lagti hai ki waat! Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma will characteristic Shilpa Shetty together with Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Sunil Grover, Naren Kumar and Deepraj Rana.

Produced by Sony Footage and Shabbir Khan Movies, Nikamma is slated to launch on 17 June 2022. After a very long time, Shilpa Shetty goes to be part of a movie.

It’s being mentioned that this comeback of Shilpa Shetty goes to be superb. She is being preferred rather a lot with actor Abhimanyu Dassani.

  • capture 1652684432

    Shilpa Shetty’s comeback on social media with a bang, Nikamma trailer launch introduced!

  • sh 1630320181 1652341227

    Shilpa Shetty took a break from social media, followers have been shocked!

  • mother mothers days 1652028640

    Bollywood mothers Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Sameera Reddy have enjoyable on Mom’s Day, very cute photos and movies

  • shilpa 1650702305

    Shilpa Shetty’s OTT Debut will likely be the greatest blast in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe!

  • shilpa shetty2 1650083281

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra will quickly make her OTT debut, the actress has a whole lot of OTT gives!

  • 1647673458

    No vacation for Shilpa Shetty, jets off to Chandigarh from Mumbai for the movie!

  • shilpa shetty 1646139595

    Shilpa Shetty shared the poster of the new movie – Sukhi will likely be seen fearlessly, shameless, careless

  • raj kundra6 1644042646

    Raj Kundra made 5 flats and a bungalow in Mumbai in the identify of Shilpa Shetty – the property price is a lot!

  • shilpa shetty tejasswi 1643565191

    Shilpa Shetty referred to as Tejashwi Prakash a serpent, mentioned this for sister Shamita Shetty

  • samisha school shilpa shetty 2 1643121743

    Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha’s first day of college turned purple in tears – very cute pics

  • samisha shetty gayatri mantra 1642088300

    Shilpa Shetty’s 2-year-old daughter Samisha noticed the injured chicken, singing Gayatri Mantra with folded arms, cute video

  • shilpashirdi1 1641448942

    Shilpa Shetty reached Sai Darbar, the actress was seen becoming a member of arms with husband Raj Kundra in the video

english abstract

Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma Trailer Out, Storms The Web! Learn the particulars which is viral. Trailer is superior.

Story first printed: Tuesday, Might 17, 2022, 13:53 [IST]


#Shilpa #Shettys #Nikamma #trailer #storms #web #Shilpa #Shettys #Nikamma #trailer #storms #web

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment