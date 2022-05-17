Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma trailer out, storms the internet! Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma trailer out, storms the internet!

Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma trailer out, storms the web! Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma trailer out, storms the web!

Followers are ready with bated breath to see Shilpa Shetty on 70 MM. Now, with only a few weeks left for the launch of Nikamma, the look forward to the famous person’s massive comeback on the massive display has added to the pleasure. Is. The Nikamma trailer exhibits Shilpa Shetty in a never-before-seen avatar as Avni.

The motion romantic comedy will see Shilpa Shetty discover completely different facets of herself as an actress and the trailer has already piqued everybody’s curiosity. Shilpa Shetty posted the trailer of Nikamma on her social media.

He wrote, “It’s an artwork to be Nikamma? My foot! Now watch this Avani kaise lagti hai ki waat! Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma will characteristic Shilpa Shetty together with Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Sunil Grover, Naren Kumar and Deepraj Rana.

Produced by Sony Footage and Shabbir Khan Movies, Nikamma is slated to launch on 17 June 2022. After a very long time, Shilpa Shetty goes to be part of a movie.

It’s being mentioned that this comeback of Shilpa Shetty goes to be superb. She is being preferred rather a lot with actor Abhimanyu Dassani.

Story first printed: Tuesday, Might 17, 2022, 13:53 [IST]