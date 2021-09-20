Shilpa Shetty’s reaction to Raj Kundra’s bail: Shilpa Shetty’s reaction after her husband Raj Kundra was granted bail in a pornography case after going viral for 60 days

Mumbai High Court has granted bail to Raj Kundra, who is lodged in jail for nearly 60 days in a pornography case. On September 20, the court granted bail to Raj Kundra on a personal caste bond of Rs 50,000. Actress Shilpa Shetty has shared a post on Instagram after her husband’s bail, which is under discussion.

Shilpa shared a picture of a rainbow in the sky on her Instagram story, which reads – Rainbows prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm.



People are watching this post of Shilpa Shetty by adding the bell of her husband Raj Kundra. Raj Kundra was arrested 60 days ago for making a porn film. The Mumbai Crime Branch had also questioned Shilpa in the case and recorded her statement. Shilpa Shetty was completely alone after her husband went to jail. However, she kept herself strong and continued to share positive notes on social media.

Read: Raj Kundra granted bail: Raj Kundra granted bail after 60 days in pornography case

Raj Kundra has been granted bail after 60 days

Shilpa Shetty had recently gone to see mother Vaishno Devi. Raj Kundra had filed the bail application in the court on September 18. He had filed a bail application through his lawyer Prashant Patil, which was heard on September 20. In the petition filed, Raj Kundra had said that he was being made a scapegoat. There is no evidence in the supplementary chargesheet filed in this case to prove his direct involvement in making the alleged offensive film. Although Raj Kundra’s name was not in the FIR, he was wrongly implicated in the case and the police forcibly removed his name in the case, the petition said.