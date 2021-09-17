Shilpa Shetty’s statement in Raj Kundra chargesheet: Shilpa Shetty’s statement in Raj Kundra case I did not know what he was doing because I was busy with the work revealed in the chargesheet.

Mumbai Police has filed a 1467-page chargesheet against jailed actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in a pornography case. After this, Raj Kundra’s troubles will increase. Raj Kundra is accused of making pornographic films and selling them on various apps. In this case, the Mumbai Crime Branch went to Shilpa Shetty’s house and recorded her statement, the details of which have come to light.

Shilpa Shetty’s full statement (Raj Kundra case chargesheet) has been included in the chargesheet filed. In the statement, Shilpa said that due to her busy schedule, she did not know anything about Raj Kundra’s work. In her statement, Shilpa denied having any information about the hot shots and Bollywood fame apps. Shilpa also said that she did not even know that the hot shots were made by Vian Industries and that pornographic material was sold through it.



Shilpa Shetty also said in the statement that due to her busy schedule, she did not ask her husband Raj Kundra about his work or Raj Kundra told him anything about his work. So he has no idea what Raj Kundra was doing this time. Shilpa Shetty has also told about her first meeting and marriage with husband Raj Kundra.

On the other hand, a statement issued by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday, September 14 after the chargesheet was filed said that Raj Kundra took advantage of the financial compulsion of the girls struggling in the film line and lured them to make pornographic films. . Porn films were later shown on various websites and OTT platforms through subscriptions and through this Raj Kundra and other accused made huge profits.