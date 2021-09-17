Shilpa Shetty’s statement in Raj Kundra chargesheet: Shilpa Shetty’s statement in Raj Kundra case I did not know what he was doing because I was busy with the work revealed in the chargesheet.
Read: 1467-page chargesheet against Raj Kundra, who was jailed for 58 days for making a porn film
Shilpa Shetty also said in the statement that due to her busy schedule, she did not ask her husband Raj Kundra about his work or Raj Kundra told him anything about his work. So he has no idea what Raj Kundra was doing this time. Shilpa Shetty has also told about her first meeting and marriage with husband Raj Kundra.
Read: Shilpa Shetty arrives at Vaishno Devi temple, seen buying flowers and garlands
On the other hand, a statement issued by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday, September 14 after the chargesheet was filed said that Raj Kundra took advantage of the financial compulsion of the girls struggling in the film line and lured them to make pornographic films. . Porn films were later shown on various websites and OTT platforms through subscriptions and through this Raj Kundra and other accused made huge profits.
#Shilpa #Shettys #statement #Raj #Kundra #chargesheet #Shilpa #Shettys #statement #Raj #Kundra #case #busy #work #revealed #chargesheet
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.