Shilpa Shinde of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai used to charge hefty fee for an episode

Famous actor Shilpa Shinde of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ used to play the character of ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ in the show. She used to charge a hefty fee for an episode of this show.

TV’s famous show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ does a great job of making the audience laugh. All the actors of the show entertain people with their tremendous acting and comedy. Each character of the show is special in itself. At the same time, the character of the most famous ‘Angoori Bhabi’ of ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ is very much liked by the audience. In the beginning of the show, Shilpa Shinde played the character of ‘Angoori Bhabi’, due to which she became popular from house to house. However, now Shubhangi Atre is playing this character. But even today her fans miss Shilpa Shinde in the show.

‘Angoori Bhabhi’ i.e. Shilpa Shinde may have left the show but even today people recognize her with the same character. Shilpa Shinde has gained tremendous popularity in the TV world with ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’. Talking about his earnings so far, he has made a net worth of Rs 14 crores.

Along with this, Shilpa used to charge Rs 35,000 for an episode of the serial ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’. Shilpa Shinde has also been the winner of Bigg Boss-11 and she was paid around 6 to 7 lakh rupees for an episode of this show.

Shilpa Shinde was the most loved artist of the show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’. His bubbly style was very much liked by the audience. The people of his dialogues ‘Sahi Pakke Hai’ and ‘Hi Daiya’ in the show were crazy. But he had a rift with the makers and suddenly he left the show. According to reports, there was an argument between the makers and them regarding the fees.

Even though Shilpa Shinde had a rift with the show makers, she had a good relationship with the rest of the co-stars. Asif Shaikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan in the show, also spoke about his relationship with Shilpa Shinde and other co-stars of the show.

Shilpa Shinde has also worked with Sunil Grover in the cricket comedy show ‘Dana Dana Dan’. The show was aired during the IPL in the year 2018. Many big players of cricket also participated in this show. Talk about, Shilpa has also tried her hand in politics. In the year 2019, she became a member of Congress during the Lok Sabha elections. Congress membership was given by Congress state president Sanjay Nirupam.