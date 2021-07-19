Shirley Fry Irvin, Tennis Star of the ’40s and ’50s, Is Dead at 94
Shirley Fry Irvin, a tennis player who in pre-Open times won the singles and doubles titles in all four Grand Slam tournaments, died Tuesday in Naples, Florida. She was 94 years old.
Her death was announced by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was inducted in 1970.
In an era when players were amateurs, racquets were made of wood and championship surfaces were mostly grass, Irvin (who was known at the time as Shirley Fry) won the French title (on clay ) in 1951, Wimbledon and American titles in 1956 and Australian title in 1957. She then retired from tennis to raise a family.
She was one of 10 women to win singles titles at those four championships.
She has also won 12 women’s doubles championships in those four tournaments, the first 11 in partnership with Doris Hart and the 12th with Althea Gibson. In the annual Wightman Cup competition between the United States and Great Britain, she played for six, winning 10 of her 12 matches. At 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds, she was the fastest player of her day. But she apparently didn’t think much of her talents.
“Billie Jean King said I was her idol,” she told The Orlando Sentinel in 2000. “It flatters me, because I wasn’t really a good player. I was not natural. I had athletic abilities, I could run, and I could concentrate. I excelled in racing and in concentration. I did not have service.
Hart, his frequent doubles partner, admired Irvin’s tenacity. “Shirley was one of the best runners I have ever seen play,” she said in 2000. “She ran it all.”
Shirley June Fry was born on June 30, 1927 in Akron, Ohio. She was an athletic child, trying her hand at hockey, badminton, baseball, archery, ice skating, swimming and running as well as tennis. In 1999, she told The Akron Beacon Journal: “I wanted to play football, but once we got into college it became boys and girls.”
Tennis won. At a Hall of Fame event in Newport, RI, in 2004, she told broadcaster and columnist Bud Collins that she started traveling alone to tournaments across the country at the age of 10.
“My parents would put me on a bus in Akron and I would leave,” she says. “Usually someone would meet me on the other end of the phone, but I would go to Travelers Aid if there was a problem. It helped develop autonomy and it was fun.
When she was 11, she told the New York Times, “I traveled by train to a tournament in Philadelphia, then at my father’s suggestion I went to New York. I took a train to Penn Station, then the subway to Forest Hills, where he made a reservation for me at the Forest Hills Inn. Then I walked to the New York World’s Fair.
In 1941, at age 14, she played in the United States Amateur Championship, the youngest to compete there until Kathy Horvath (who was a month younger) in 1979. In 1942, she became the youngest. United States amateur quarter-finalist. For 13 consecutive years (1944-56), she ranked in the Top 10 of the United States. She was No. 1 in 1956.
She found time to earn a degree in human relations from Rollins College in Florida in 1949. After the 1954 season, she retired from tennis due to a nagging elbow injury and got a job as a clerk at the tennis court. St. Petersburg Times in Florida, where she made about 75 cents an hour. As this diary recalled in 1989, “One of her first duties as a copywriter was to send the story of her own retirement to the composition room.”
After a few months of recreational tennis, she competed in two Florida tournaments in 1955 and won both, in one of which she beat Hart in the final. That summer, she quit her job and returned to tennis full time.
The following year provided her crowning glory at Wimbledon, where she beat Gibson in the quarter-final, Louise Brough in the semi-final and England’s Angela Buxton in the 50-minute final.
“I play better when it doesn’t matter if I win or lose,” she told The New York Times of her Wimbledon victory, which came on her ninth try. “After eight attempts at Wimbledon I didn’t think I was going to win.” His ensuing US Championship was his first at Forest Hills in 16 tries.
She won the Australian title in 1957 and then retired again. That year, she married Karl Irvin, an American publicist she had met while working in Australia and served as a referee for some of her matches there.
“During a game,” she told The Times, “I got angry with several of his calls and asked that he be removed and no longer work on my matches. . Soon after, we got married and had four children within five years.
Her husband died in 1976. She is survived by their children, Mark, Scott, Lori and Karen, and 12 grandchildren.
Irvin lived in West Hartford, Connecticut for 35 years before moving to Florida. She taught tennis for three decades, played in senior tournaments and, at 58, won the United States clay court championship for women 55 and over. When her knees failed at 62, she quit playing tennis in favor of golf, which had become her sport of choice.
She loved golf, but wasn’t very good at it, generally shooting over 100.
“It’s a little embarrassing,” she said in 2000. “You say, ‘She won the Wimbledon tennis tournament? Then you see me playing golf and saying, “How could she? “
Frank Litsky, longtime sports reporter for The Times, died in 2018. Peter Keepnews contributed reporting.
