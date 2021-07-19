Shirley Fry Irvin, Tennis Star of the ’40s and ’50s, Is Dead at 94

Shirley Fry Irvin, a tennis player who in pre-Open times won the singles and doubles titles in all four Grand Slam tournaments, died Tuesday in Naples, Florida. She was 94 years old.

Her death was announced by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was inducted in 1970.

In an era when players were amateurs, racquets were made of wood and championship surfaces were mostly grass, Irvin (who was known at the time as Shirley Fry) won the French title (on clay ) in 1951, Wimbledon and American titles in 1956 and Australian title in 1957. She then retired from tennis to raise a family.

She was one of 10 women to win singles titles at those four championships.

She has also won 12 women’s doubles championships in those four tournaments, the first 11 in partnership with Doris Hart and the 12th with Althea Gibson. In the annual Wightman Cup competition between the United States and Great Britain, she played for six, winning 10 of her 12 matches. At 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds, she was the fastest player of her day. But she apparently didn’t think much of her talents.

“Billie Jean King said I was her idol,” she told The Orlando Sentinel in 2000. “It flatters me, because I wasn’t really a good player. I was not natural. I had athletic abilities, I could run, and I could concentrate. I excelled in racing and in concentration. I did not have service.