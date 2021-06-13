Shirley Temple: Google honours Hollywood icon with Doodle



Google on Wednesday honoured American actor, singer, dancer and diplomat Shirley Temple with an animated doodle. It was on today in 2015 that the Santa Monica Historical past Museum opened “Love, Shirley Temple”, an exhibit that includes a group of her uncommon memorabilia.

Shirley Temple was born on April 23, 1928 in California. Her many abilities, and “signature dimples, blonde ringlet curls and powerful work ethic” landed her in a number of films and musicals together with ‘Stand Up And Cheer’ and ‘Vivid Eyes’. She was a star even earlier than the age of 10, and obtained an Academy Award at simply six-years-old. She retired at 22, and step by step transitioned into full-time public service.

“Not solely did Temple assist hundreds of thousands of Individuals via the hardships of the Nice Despair as Hollywood’s high field workplace draw, she additionally later shared her charisma with the world via her work in worldwide relations,” Google says in tribute.

Temple was appointed as a consultant of the US to the United Nations in 1969. To recognise her diplomatic achievements, together with an ambassadorship to Ghana and changing into the primary feminine Chief of Protocol to the State Division, Temple was appointed an Honorary Overseas Service Officer in 1988.

In 2006, the Display Actors Guild introduced her with its Lifetime Achievement Award.