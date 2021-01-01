Shiv Kapoor’s 69th birthday

It has been a year since Ishi Shi Kapoor passed away, but family members, friends and fans still love him dearly. September 4 was his 69th birthday. The Kapoor family celebrated the day with Aashi Kapoor’s cake and life-size cut out.

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha and others appeared together. A picture of everyone has surfaced, which Neetu has shared on her social media account. In addition, he has shared some more pictures and a video.



Ishi cut the cake in memory of Shiv Kapoor

In the first picture, Neetu is seen cutting out the late actor Ishi Shi Kapoor. At the same time, the birthday cake appears in another photo with the words ‘Happy Birthday Chintu’ written on it. In the second group picture, Shatrughan Sinha, Randhir Kapoor and others are seen posing for the camera. Besides, everyone is seen singing ‘Happy Birthday’ in the video.

Shared a poster of the last movie

The makers of Sharma Shi Kapoor’s latest film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ shared the first look of the film on his birthday. The poster shows Ishi Shi walking and smiling. He has a briefcase in his hand. After the death of the actor, the rest of the film was completed by Paresh Rawal in his place.