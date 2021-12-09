Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut raised questions on helicopter crash, said – what will happen to the country when the Supreme Commander is not safe

In the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Rajnath Singh said that a team of the three services has been ordered to investigate the Indian Air Force (IAF) military helicopter crash. The probe will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh. On Wednesday itself, the investigation team reached Wellington and started investigation.

Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat passed away after an Air Force helicopter crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh informed in the Lok Sabha that some locals saw the remains of the helicopter engulfed in flames in the forest near Coonoor. A rescue team from the local administration reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation and took the people to the hospital. Of the total 14 people on board the helicopter, 13 people have died.

Rajnath Singh said that the late CDS General Bipin Rawat will be cremated with full military honors and all other army officers will be cremated with proper military honours.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have raised questions regarding this accident. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that what will happen to the country when the Supreme Commander of the country is not safe? He said that the Mi-17V5 was a state-of-the-art helicopter manufactured in Russia. Bipin Rawat was working in the context of the country’s military modernization responsibilities. He was involved in the actions taken with reference to China and Pakistan.

,People have doubts’: Sanjay Raut said that this is very unfortunate. The country’s supreme commander travels in the most sophisticated and safe helicopter and dies in an accident. People have doubts in their mind, what has happened, how can this happen? But it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister to resolve the doubts in the minds of the people. It should be investigated. I am sure even the government would not have come out of this shock.

Chirag Paswan said: Regarding this accident, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said that this is a very sad accident. This will probably be the first event in history in which a person is in such a high position and he should die like this. I think this matter should be strictly investigated. What is the reason behind this, it should definitely come in front of the people.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “I express my condolences to CDS Bipin Rawat ji, his wife and others. It is a matter of concern that how such an incident happened in such a safe aircraft. For this, the PM and the Defense Minister will definitely take some step so that it can be found out why this accident happened.