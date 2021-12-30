Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on not wearing a mask in public program, ‘I follow PM Modi’

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut appeared without a mask during an event in Nashik on Thursday. In the midst of the Corona epidemic, Shiv Sena MP was questioned by some journalists when he was seen without a mask, the Rajya Sabha MP said that he is following the ‘example’ of the Prime Minister.

On the question of journalists, Sanjay Raut said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks people to wear masks, but he himself does not. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wears a mask, but Modi is the leader of the country. I follow the prime minister and that’s why I don’t wear masks, and even people don’t wear masks.”

At the same time, Shiv Sena spokesperson also said that everyone should take care while attending public events. Sanjay Raut said, “At present, prohibitory orders are in force, but I believe that there should be no such restriction during the day as it will stop economic growth. NCP MP Supriya Sule, her husband Sadanand Sule, NCP MLA Prajakt Tanpure, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad have tested positive, so everyone should take care while participating in public events.

Let us tell you that in view of the danger of new variant Omicron of Corona, strictness is being taken in various states of the country. Omicron cases in Maharashtra have crossed 250. Omicron is spreading fast in Mumbai too, in view of which the New Year celebrations in Mumbai have been banned. Section 144 has also been imposed in entire Mumbai. This will start from Thursday and will be applicable till January 7, 2022. Apart from this, any kind of program has been prohibited in any open place, restaurants, hotels, banquet halls, bars, clubs etc. on the New Year in the city.

Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said on Thursday that the positivity in Maharashtra was 0.76 percent in the week of December 9, it has increased to about 2.59 percent in a month.