Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Narayan Rane is like an illegal Bangladeshi national in the BJP.

Highlights Narayan Rane is a threat to BJP leaders

Sanjay Raut said, Shiv Sena-BJP relations are still strong today

Narayan Rane does not understand this

We have ideological differences but no difference

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has targeted Union Minister Narayan Rane, saying that Rane is like a Bangladeshi in the BJP. The way Bangladeshis come to India and spoil the country. Similarly, Narayan Rane is spoiling the BJP. Raut said the current BJP leaders should stay away from Narayan Rane.

Friendship with BJP is permanent

Sanjay Raut said that there may be ideological differences in politics but because of this no one harbors racial hatred towards anyone. But since Narayan Rane joined the BJP, he has been pursuing his own agenda and playing personal enmity.

Earlier, no party worker had attacked other party workers. Nor did they throw stones at each other’s offices. But all this has been happening for the last 2 years. He said that whether it is West Bengal or Maharashtra or any other state where there is a BJP government. This is the first such upheaval.

Raut appeared with the accused

Recently, Union Minister Narayan Rane was stoned and violently attacked by Shiv Sena and BJP workers. Accused of attacking BJP office in Nashik, Shiv Sainik appeared with Sanjay Raut. When Raut was talking to reporters, they were all present with him.

Sanjay Raut himself gave this information to the journalists. He said that some Shiv Sainiks have now fled. He is with me. Whatever is possible will help with their pre-arrest bail application. These people came to see me today.