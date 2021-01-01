Shiv Sena MLA comments on Narayan Rane: Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangad said that Narayan Rane will bite his own party

Highlights Shiv Sena MLA used insulting words against Union Minister

Hingoli district MLA Santosh Bangar has leveled several allegations against Rane.

Bangar said that Narayan Rane will one day bite the BJP

Mumbai

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra is heating up once again. Union Minister Narayan Rane may have been granted bail in a controversial statement on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, but the issue is not calming down. Now a Shiv Sena MLA has used insults against Rane. Hingoli district MLA Santosh Bangar says that Narayan Rane will one day break his own party BJP.

Speaking to media in his home district on Thursday, the Shiv Sena MLA made several allegations. Bangar said that Narayan Rane was hated by the people of Konkan and Mumbai. Now the dishonest Janata Party (BJP) has let him attack others. I want to say that BJP should stay away from Rane because one day they will bite you. He (Rane) does not belong to anyone, so how can he be yours?

Narayan Rane News: Uddhav government will not take punitive action against Narayan Rane, Union Minister said- ‘I am not afraid’

Challenge given to Rane – remove security and face it

Hingoli Shiv Sena district president Santosh Bangar did not stop there. He challenged Narayan Rane and asked him to remove his security and confront us. There is so much power inside us that we can come home and kill. If I could not overcome your courage, I would never take my name again.

Narayan Rane News: Narayan Rane became a poster boy against Uddhav Thackeray! Fadnavis lagged behind in publicity

Compare your CM Thackeray with the sun

During the conversation, Santosh Bangar praised his leader Uddhav Thackeray. “Even if you spit on the sun, the spit can’t get there,” Bangar said. The sun cannot be covered with both hands. The whole world knows that our Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is the best.

Narayan Rane: Why is Narayan Rane a big player of BJP in the political arena of Maharashtra?

Rane was in jail for 8 hours while talking about slapping Uddhav

It is worth noting that Union Minister Narayan Rane is organizing a mass blessing procession across Maharashtra these days. This time, he made offensive remarks against Uddhav Thackeray. He used words like slapping Uddhav. Shiv Sena had filed more than 36 FIRs across the state in protest. Rane was detained by the police for about eight hours. He was later granted bail late Tuesday night.

