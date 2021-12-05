Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi suspended from Rajya Sabha, now refuses to participate in Parliament TV show

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that an accused is given an opportunity to present his case from the lower court to the Supreme Court. But here we were not taken.

Priyanka Chaturvedi has also resigned from the post of anchor of Parliament TV show on Sunday after suspension from Rajya Sabha proceedings. She wrote on her Twitter account that with sadness she is leaving the post of anchor of Parliament TV show ‘Meri Kahani’. 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the opposition who created ruckus during the monsoon session in August have been suspended from the winter session. The name of Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi is also included in these 12 MPs.

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was the anchor of Parliament TV’s show ‘Meri Kahani’. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Priyanka wrote that her arbitrary suspension has completely violated parliamentary values. This step was taken to stop the voice of Shiv Sena with them. I am not ready to serve in Parliament TV when I am being denied to fulfill my primary oath of the Constitution. This suspension has been done to tarnish my parliamentary track record.

It should be noted that on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, action was also taken against 12 MPs who created ruckus in the last Mansutra session. Under this, these 12 MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha from the winter session. Because of this, these MPs will not be able to participate in the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.

It is with anguish that I step down as anchor of @sansad_tv‘s show Meri Kahani,I am unwilling to occupy space on Sansad TV for a show but denied space on it fr discharging parliament duties due to arbitrary suspension.Hence as much as I was committed to the show,I must step away. pic.twitter.com/6hSMFEWjBA — Priyanka Chaturvedi?? (@priyankac19) December 5, 2021

The 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the opposition are Elamaram Karim (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh (Congress), Binoy Vishwam (CPI), Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri (TMC). , Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai (Shiv Sena). The action was taken due to the uproar during the monsoon session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi announced this in the Rajya Sabha. At the same time, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has lodged a strong protest on this suspension. He alleged that this action has been carried out without knowing the side.

