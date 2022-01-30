shiv sena mp sanjay raut said true hindutvavadi shot jinnah not mahatma gandhi – Martyr’s Day: Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi’s tweet

Mahatma Gandhi: Regarding Godse, the killer of Bapu, Sanjay Raut said that the real Hindutva would shoot Jinnah and not Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet about Godse remains a topic of discussion. Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Sunday that a Hindutvawadi had shot Gandhi. Now Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has also supported him and said that if Godse was a Hindutvawadi, he would have shot Jinnah and not Gandhi.

In fact, Sunday is the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi i.e. Martyr’s Day. The nation is remembering him today. In this sequence, while paying tribute to him, Rahul Gandhi said- “A Hindutvawadi had shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvawadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there!

Talking to reporters, when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was sought for Rahul’s tweet, he argued that a real Hindutvawadi would have shot Muhammad Ali Jinnah instead of Mahatma Gandhi. He said- “Look if a Hindutvawadi were real, he would have shot Jinnah. Why would you shoot Gandhi? The demand of Pakistan was that of Jinnah… you were a man, there was manhood among such people, I believe that someone would have shot him after demanding Pakistan, that would have been an act of patriotism, to shoot Gandhiji… : Weapons, I believe in a mystic that it was not right. It has hurt the whole world, even today.

Let us tell you that Rahul Gandhi has said many times that there is a difference of sky and land between Hindutva and Hindu. BJP is Hindutva and Congress is Hindu. Debate is going on across the country on these claims of Rahul Gandhi. The RSS has also reacted to this, but Rahul Gandhi has been a constant attacker on BJP and RSS regarding Hindutva.

However, there has been no reaction from BJP till now regarding Sanjay Raut’s statement. In recent times, there has been a constant controversy regarding Godse, the killer of Bapu.