Shiv Sena suffered a setback in MLC elections, Maharashtra BJP lost majority in 1 seat in Karnataka

Reacting to the BJP’s victory, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the party has broken the MVA’s myth that all three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) can win all elections in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has gained a lot in the Maharashtra and Karnataka Legislative Council elections. Many of its candidates have got huge success. The party won four seats, including Nagpur, in a setback to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. The party snatched the Akola-Buldhana-Washim seat from Shiv Sena. On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) missed out on just one seat on Tuesday in securing a simple majority in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Election officials said the party won 11 of the 25 seats from the constituencies of 20 local authorities in the state.

On December 10, the Election Commission had announced voting for six seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Shiv Sena (Sunil Shinde) and BJP (Rajhans Singh) won one seat each unopposed in the two seats of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In the Kolhapur and Nandurbar-Dhule Legislative Council elections also, the Congress and the BJP won one seat each, respectively, unopposed.

Voting was held on December 10 in Nagpur and Akola-Buldhana-Washim seats. According to the District Information Office, out of 554 votes cast in Nagpur, BJP candidate and former state power minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule got 362 votes, while Mangesh Deshmukh, an independent candidate supported by the MVA, got 186 votes.

On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) missed out on just one seat on Tuesday in securing a simple majority in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Election officials said the party won 11 of the 25 seats from the constituencies of 20 local authorities in the state. For this biennial elections were held on 10 December and counting of votes took place today.

Officials said the opposition Congress also managed to grab 11 seats, while the JD(S) won Hassan seat and was leading in one seat in Mysuru. An independent candidate has managed to win one of the two seats in the prestigious Belagavi constituency. With these results, the BJP’s tally in the 75-member ‘Upper House’ increased from 32 to 37, while the Congress’s tally was reduced from 29 to 26, and the JD(S)’s tally from 12 to 10 (if it were in Mysore). wins).