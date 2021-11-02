Shiv Sena’s sting out of Maharashtra, Kalavati defeated BJP-Congress from Dadra-Nagar Haveli, Uddhav’s party got the first MP out of the state

Kalavati Delkar, wife of seven-time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mohan Delkar, won the by-election by a margin of 51,000 votes.

Shiv Sena as a party is spreading in other states also. Shiv Sena has opened its account in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and has got its first MP from here.

In fact, Kalavati Delkar, wife of seven-time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, has won the by-election by 51 thousand votes. The bypolls were held here on October 30, in which Kalavati was the candidate of Shiv Sena. He defeated Mahesh Gavit of BJP in the election.

With Kalavati’s victory, Shiv Sena has also got an MP outside Maharashtra. This is the first time that Shiv Sena has won a Lok Sabha election outside Maharashtra.

Let us tell you that Mohan Delkar was MP for 7 times and his body was found from Sea Green Hotel in Mumbai. It was alleged in his suicide note that Praful Patel, the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, pressurized him to commit suicide.

After this, Delkar’s family demanded action in this matter, on which CM Thackeray had ordered an investigation by forming an SIT. This investigation is still pending.

Let us inform that Praful Patel, the administrator of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Diu-Daman, has been a former BJP MLA and has also been the Minister of State for Home during the tenure of the then CM Narendra Modi in Gujarat.

Delkar had earlier also been in BJP and won elections in 1998, 1999 and 2004 on BJP ticket. Earlier, he had won the elections in 1991 and 1996 on a Congress ticket. In 1989, he won the election as an independent.

Delkar left and caught up with the parties several times in his political career. He left the party many times and jumped into the fray as an independent. He first won the election as an independent, then won the election from the Congress 2 times, after that he also won the election from the BJP 3 times. Later he left the BJP and joined the Bharatiya Navshakti Party. After this he again joined the Congress and finally joined the JDU.