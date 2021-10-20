Shivangi Joshi Leaves Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai After Mohsin Khan Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopra Shooting Photos Viral

After Mohsin Khan, now Shivangi Joshi has also said goodbye to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She said that I will remember it more than anything.

The longest running show on Star Plus ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is all set to start with a new twist. The show will see a leap, in which the stories of Akshara and Aarohi, the daughters of Naira and Seerat will now be shown. For this new twist in the show, its old cast had to say goodbye to the program. While Mohsin Khan, who played the character of Karthik, had already left the show, Shivangi Joshi, who played the role of ‘Naira’ and ‘Seerat’, has also said goodbye to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

Shivangi Joshi also became very emotional on the farewell of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. He thanked Star Plus and the rest of the cast as well as the audience for their journey on the show. Shivangi Joshi said in an interview to iwmbuzz.com, “I will always be grateful for the love I got while playing Naira and Seerat.”

Shivangi Joshi further said in her interview, “For Rajan Shahi sir, for Star Plus, for my co-stars and for the people who made it. Thank you all for giving so many memories and love. Without you guys, I would not have become the person I am today. Very rarely do we get a chance to associate with something beautiful and historical.

Shivangi Joshi said about the character of Naira and Seerat, “And finally to my well wishers, thank you for loving, supporting and supporting Naira and Seerat till the end of the journey. I will remember him more than anything.” Let us inform that now in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi will step in.

New actors have also started shooting for the new twist in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Some pictures related to this are also becoming fiercely viral on social media. Apart from Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant, actors Harshad Chopra will also be seen entering the show.