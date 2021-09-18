Shivangi Joshi Mohsin Khan in Bigg Boss 15

Fans are eagerly awaiting ‘Bigg Boss 15’. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ ends on September 18 and a few days later, from October 3, Salman Khan is bringing ‘Bigg Boss 15’. So far 7 names are being finalized for this reality show. Meanwhile, news is coming that the duo of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will also be entering ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

According to a report in ‘Spotboy’, sources said that the producers have approached Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. For this, he has been given a huge offer of Rs 4 crore. Discussions are underway with Shivangi and Mohsin about the offer. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.



We will tell you that Shivangi Joshi and Mohisan Khan are the popular stars of TV. Fans loved the duo in the TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’. Shivangi and Mohsin played Naira-Karthik in that show.



Shivangi-Mohsin leaving ‘Yeh Rishta …’

According to reports, sources said that Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Shaan have not finalized the offer of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as they are currently shooting for ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’. According to reports, the journey of Shivangi and Mohsin in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’ is coming to an end.



Contestants for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be excluded next week!

The report also states that contestants entering the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be excluded next week. So far, the finalists for Salman’s show are Tina Dutta, Manav Gohil, Simba Nagpal, Reem Sheikh and Karan Kundra. The names of Karan Kundra, Afsana Khan and Amit Tandon are also being mentioned. It is said that they have made it to the finals for the 15th season.