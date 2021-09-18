Shivangi Joshi Mohsin Khan in Bigg Boss 15
We will tell you that Shivangi Joshi and Mohisan Khan are the popular stars of TV. Fans loved the duo in the TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’. Shivangi and Mohsin played Naira-Karthik in that show.
Shivangi-Mohsin leaving ‘Yeh Rishta …’
According to reports, sources said that Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Shaan have not finalized the offer of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as they are currently shooting for ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’. According to reports, the journey of Shivangi and Mohsin in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’ is coming to an end.
Contestants for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be excluded next week!
The report also states that contestants entering the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be excluded next week. So far, the finalists for Salman’s show are Tina Dutta, Manav Gohil, Simba Nagpal, Reem Sheikh and Karan Kundra. The names of Karan Kundra, Afsana Khan and Amit Tandon are also being mentioned. It is said that they have made it to the finals for the 15th season.
