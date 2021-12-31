Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gave an answer to rumors of breakup with Mohsin Khan

The pairing of TV stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan is one of the most loved pair of small screen. The pairing of these two is very much liked by the audience. Their onscreen as well as offscreen chemistry in the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has won a lot of hearts. In this serial, Mohsin played the role of Kartik and Shivangi played the role of Naira. After which both of them came to be affectionately called ‘Kayra’ by the fans. Now the couple has moved on from the long running show.

Along with leaving the show, there are rumors about the two that their paths have parted now. At the same time, it was also rumored that Shivangi and Mohsin started dating soon after their pair became popular. Simultaneously, an article also surfaced, which claimed that Shivangi Joshi is finding it difficult to move on after her alleged breakup with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan.

Later Shivangi Joshi shared a post on Instagram handle, dismissing these rumours. Through this post, she clarified that she was talking about moving on from her character of Naira and not about any person. Shivangi also revealed that he asked her to drop some questions as they were related to her personal life. He has clearly written, ‘I said that it is difficult to move on from my then character Naira, not anyone else’.

Shivangi Joshi further said in this post, ‘This article is spreading many rumors about me. A lot has been mentioned in the article but in a way this news has changed and then it has been shown wrongly by various media. All I want to say is that everything is good and happy in my life and to all the fans of Kaira, Mohsin and my next association will be announced very soon..so you all stay with me’.

He also clarified through the post that ‘I had said about the team of ‘Yeh Rishta’ that if the time is less, then we can not meet, not for any specific person’. Shivangi also explained about dropping the question. He said ‘Well, I did it because the interview was not personal, but a feature story from the second season of the hit show. There was no interview based on personal life. I think the journalist should have respected that, shouldn’t have asked either. They should not have published this ‘asking to drop a question’. Honesty matters in any profession.

Talking about Shivangi Joshi’s work, she is currently seen as Anandi in the TV serial ‘Balika Vadhu’. The show recently completed its 100 episodes. This show is made on the topic of child marriage. ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ premiered on 9 August. The show has also taken a leap recently, starring Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samruddhi Bawa in lead roles.