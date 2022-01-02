Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is Kathak dancer with actress has also got gold medal in Taekwondo

TV’s most popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years. From the beginning till now, many actors became a part of it in the show. Hina Khan gained tremendous popularity in the character of Akshara. On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi won the hearts of people by playing the role of Naira and Seerat. Shivangi made her mark from house to house with the character of Naira in the show. Shivangi is not only a great actress but do you know she is also a Kathak dancer.

Gold Medalist in Taekwondo: People may know Shivangi Joshi for her acting but she is an actress as well as a great Kathak dancer. Shivangi has participated in many dance competitions during school time. Not only this, she has also been a player. Shivangi has also won gold medal in Taekwondo competitions.

This show also got popularity: Looking at Shivangi’s career, she worked in the TV show ‘Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi’ in the year 2013 and ‘Love by Chance’ in the year 2014. After this, she was seen playing the role of Poonam in the 2015 serial ‘Begusarai’. He got a lot of popularity from this show and people started recognizing him everywhere.

The turning point in the career came: Later Shivani appeared in ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ and ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ in the year 2016. At the same time, in 2016 she got a chance to play the role of Naira in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which took a different turn in her career and she achieved tremendous success. With this show, she got recognition as Naira in every household. Along with this, his fans started lovingly calling him Kaira.

Came with mom to audition: Shivangi had told during an interview that she had gone with her mother to audition for the show ‘Begusarai’. At the same time, Shivangi had told her mother that I will do this character. Later he got this character and after it became famous, he was called for the role of Naira in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. In ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata’ she worked with Mohsin Khan, who played the character of Kartik in the show. The chemistry of both was very much liked by the audience.

However, both have now departed from the show. But fans still love him as much. Shivangi Joshi is currently playing the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2.