Shivangi Joshi reappeared in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai look, dressed like a bride and reminded of ‘Naira’

Shivangi Joshi has shared such a video of her, seeing which the fans remembered “Naira”. Her fans are missing Shivangi Joshi, who plays Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi Joshi of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is sharing more than one pictures and videos of her on social media these days. Shivangi Joshi is enjoying ‘Me Time’ these days after leaving the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Shivangi is spending time with her special friend in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi has shared such a video of her, seeing which the fans remembered “Naira”. Her fans are missing Shivangi Joshi, who plays Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But time-to-time Shivangi keeps giving her fans a dose of her new looks through posts.

In Shivangi’s new video, the actress is seen copying Alia Bhatt’s popular reel sound. Seeing Shivangi in the bride’s avatar, most of the people in the comment box were seen saying – ‘Hamari Naira’. So someone said – Oh Shivangi is missing you a lot in Naira’s look. Shivangi Joshi was associated with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost 6 years.

After this, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have now exited the show after a long leap. The fans have warmly welcomed the new track in the show. But still the viewers of ‘Yeh Rishta’ are not able to forget the onscreen romance of Karthik-Naira. In such a situation, there were reports in the past that soon ‘Naira and Karthik’ can be seen together again on the screen. There is news about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai showman Rajan Shahi that he is going to start a new project soon. This show will also be a family drama.

According to reports, Rajan Shahi was missing Shivangi and Mohsin so much after which he decided to make a new show. However, no official announcement has come about this news yet.

Let us tell you, there were also reports that Mohsin was already looking for work for himself in other places before leaving the show. On the other hand, Shivangi will soon work in a project with Jasmin Bhasin. It is being said that this is going to be a music video. Apart from this, it is being said that Shivangi will be seen in an OTT platform with Mohsin.