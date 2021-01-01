shivpal singh yadav: Shivpal raises questions on opposition, says party does not take farmers ‘issues seriously – Shivpal raises questions on opposition, says party does not take farmers’ issues seriously

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has questioned the role of the opposition in the farmers’ movement. He said that the opposition parties do not take the farmers’ movement seriously and no political party goes to their platform.In UP’s Saifai, Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday said that farmers’ organizations have not yet called any political party in the agitation over the Kisan Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar. Farmers should not be accused of plotting against the government. He questioned the role of the opposition in the farmers’ movement and said that the opposition was not taking up the issue with as much responsibility as it should.

At the same time, when asked about the launch of the chariot of social change in Saifai, he said that when Panditji takes the muhurat, the chariot will also run. Shivpal Singh Yadav had come to Saifai to attend a meeting of the District Co-operative Bank. Meanwhile, Shivpal Singh Yadav was accompanied by his son Aditya Yadav.