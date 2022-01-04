Shivpal singh yadav talks about seat sharing in alliance with samajwadi party Uncle Shivpal’s love awakens after a long period of enmity, said – these two things are certain in 2022, also mentioned Akhilesh

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had announced to join hands with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. He had said that both the parties would fight the upcoming elections in alliance. However, despite this announcement, both the leaders have not yet appeared on the same stage. At the same time, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has made it clear that an alliance has been formed under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav and the government will be formed under his leadership.

Talking to ‘Bharat Samachar’, Shivpal Singh Yadav said, “It is certain that both the parties will fight the elections together. As far as seats are concerned, the elections will be fought on the winning seats under a joint strategy. How many seats will you contest in the alliance? On this question Shivpal Singh Yadav said, “I have no such condition, those who win should get the ticket. Both of us will sit down and decide this, there will be no difference of opinion.

On the question of sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav said, “It will be seen soon, wherever there will be a big rally, they will come together and together they will plan the future strategy.” In recent days, Shivpal Singh Yadav raised questions on the government on the raids of businessmen in UP. He said, “As the elections are approaching, it is being thought that wherever there are people from the opposition, there should be raids, while there are many industrialists who may have two numbers of money but they have some money. not happening.

Shivpal Yadav gave this answer on the question of fielding his son in the election field

Shivpal Yadav said, “All this is happening deliberately, wherever they come to know that they are people belonging to the opposition, they are being raided.” Will he field his son Aditya Yadav as well? To this, Shivpal Yadav said, “Right now they have two posts each and whatever decision the party takes, it will be looked forward on the basis of that.”