shivpal yadav attacked sp and said ticket should not be given to criminal by citing mukhtar ansari

Born in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, Mukhtar Ansari inherited politics. Mukhtar’s father Subhanullah Ansari was a leftist and because of his impeccable image, he won the election of the municipality unopposed. But Mukhtar’s image remained quite different from that of his father.

Om Prakash Rajbhar’s party Subhaspa has forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held early next year. Om Prakash Rajbhar has also announced to support Bahubali Mukhtar Ansari in the upcoming elections and said that Mukhtar Ansari will be supported by the alliance between the two parties. National President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Shivpal Yadav expressed displeasure over the announcement of SP-SubhaSP alliance supporting Mukhtar Ansari and said that goons should not be given tickets to mafia. At the same time, he said about the alliance with SP that it seems that Akhilesh Yadav does not need us.

Recently, Shivpal Yadav took a jibe at the SP for the news of his support to Mukhtar Ansari. Shivpal Yadav said that Mukhtar Ansari, who became the reason for the break in the Samajwadi Party, was not allowed to join the SP. Mukhtar had not been given a ticket earlier as well. At the same time, he also said that no criminal will be given ticket in his party and there is no place for any mafia here. Apart from this, he told Akhilesh Yadav about the alliance that it seems that his party is getting 400 seats, so he does not need us.

It is worth noting that recently, Om Prakash Rajbhar, leader of SP’s ally Subhaspa, had reached Banda jail to meet the jailed Bahubali MLA Mukhtar Ansari. After the meeting, he told the media that in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, support would be given to Mukhtar Ansari from the SP and SubhaSP alliance. At the same time, he had said about the consultation with Akhilesh Yadav that when Akhilesh Yadav can form an alliance with Mayawati, then there will be no problem in supporting Mukhtar Ansari.

Let us inform that Mukhtar Ansari, born in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, had inherited politics. Mukhtar’s father Subhanullah Ansari was a leftist and because of his impeccable image, he won the election of the municipality unopposed. But Mukhtar’s image remained quite different from that of his father. After the first case was registered in 1988, Mukhtar never left the world of crime.

Mukhtar was accused of killing BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005. But in the year 2019, a Delhi court acquitted Mukhtar Ansari and his associates in this case. At present, more than 50 cases are registered against Mukhtar only in Uttar Pradesh. Mukhtar continues to win elections from Mau since 1996. In the 2017 assembly elections, Mukhtar won the election on a BSP ticket.