Shivpal Yadav said – we are ready to merge with SP, put a condition in front of Akhilesh Yadav

A few days back Akhilesh Yadav had said that uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav would be respected in the party and his people would also be given proper seats.

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in UP, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav’s big statement has come to the fore. He has said that he is ready to contest the elections together with Akhilesh Yadav and is also ready for the merger of the party but will not compromise on self-respect. He also said that if our people get tickets with respect, then we are ready for merger.

Let us inform that a few days back Akhilesh Yadav had said that uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav would be respected in the party and his people would also be given proper seats. At the same time, Shivpal has said in Barabanki that whatever Akhilesh has to do, he should do it quickly, whether it is an alliance or a merger. He said that secular people, Gandhians and Lohiaites are constantly joining him.

It is worth noting that Shivpal had separated from the SP and formed the Progressive Samajwadi Party in the year 2018. In such a situation, now before the UP 2022 assembly elections, he wants to be united again and has put his intention in front of the media many times. Recently he had said that if I get 25 percent seats, I can come with Samajwadi Party.

He had also said that we have worked very hard to build SP. If there is no alliance with SP then we can have alliance with any national party. He said that we have worked with Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) for 40-45 years and took the SP to the heights.

Let us inform that when Akhilesh Yadav became the SP chief, Shivpal Yadav was removed from the post of state president and in his place Naresh Uttam was made the state president of SP.

Apart from this, when Gayatri Prajapati, who was a minister in the SP government, was ousted, at that time also Shivpal Yadav had expressed displeasure with Akhilesh. On which Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife Sadhna Gupta also gave her support and said that wrong has happened with Shivpal Yadav.