Shivraj government tightens the noose on Amazon, FIR against the company for smuggling online ganja

Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra had warned Amazon to cooperate in the investigation, otherwise action could be taken against them.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of Madhya Pradesh has registered a case under the NDPS Act against the executive director of e-commerce company ASSL Amazon. SP Bhind has confirmed the action against Amazon. Earlier, Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra had warned Amazon to cooperate in the investigation, otherwise action could be taken against them.

However, following the minister’s warning, Amazon assured the police of cooperation in the investigation. But the reply given by the company to the police was quite different from the statement of the arrested accused. So the police registered a case against Amazon.

According to the Bhind police, a week ago, the Marijuana smuggling case was exposed in Gohad. On November 13, the Gohad police registered a case under the NDPS Act. In this, Suraj Pawaiya and a dhaba operator Vijendra Tomar were arrested. Along with them another accused Mukul Jaiswal and buyer Chitra Balmik were also taken into custody. The investigation revealed the nexus of the accused with Amazon.

Police say that the accused had confessed to Amazon’s hand in smuggling during interrogation. The police also found evidence of ganja orders and money transactions. The police had asked some questions to Amazon. The answer given by the company did not come down to the throat of the police. Investigation revealed that the accused Suraj Attiksha and Mukul Jaiswal were registered as sellers of Amazon by forming a fake company.

The accused said that the company used to supply ganja in the form of sweetener to its fixed customers at certain places from Visakhapatnam area of ​​Andhra Pradesh. In such a situation, the answer of ASSL Amazon and the facts revealed in the investigation were reconciled, in which a lot of difference was found. After that an order was given to register a case against the company.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI that a case under section 38 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the executive directors of the company operating as ASSL in the country. He said that no particular person has been named in the FIR.