Shivraj Singh Chouhan Nayak Avatar: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Nayak Avatar: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Nayak Avatar, summoning officials on stage and stunned in front of people in Satna

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is on a tour of Satna district. He is meeting people directly through Jandarshan Yatra. Meanwhile, the hero incarnation of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appeared. He called the officers on stage and held a class. While the Chief Minister was giving classes to the officers, the crowd below was applauding. This style of CM has gone viral on social media. He has appeared in this incarnation in many places during his travels.

During the Jandarshan Yatra, Shivraj Singh Chouhan called PHE officials on stage. Asked if the plan was approved five years ago? Find out what happened to him, if something goes wrong we will fix it. Officials told the chief minister that construction has begun. After this, the Chief Minister asked him when the work would be completed. Officials said it would be completed by March 31, 2022. The Chief Minister also told the officials that we will continue to investigate from time to time.

“I call people and talk to them,” the chief minister told officials. It also said it should be completed by March 31 in any case. If not, understand brother. After this, the crowd present at the public meeting started clapping.

Standing on the street, the officers shook their heads

At the same time, the Chief Minister has lashed out at PHE officials and the District Collector in Pangram over the water issue. The Chief Minister said that the water tank has been constructed for a year, then why water is not coming. Who is in charge of PHE here? What are you doing, why is there no water in the village, does it matter, what collectors are doing. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that whether the plan is complete or not, it is strange that people do not provide water even if arrangements are made.

The Chief Minister asked the people who is in charge of running the scheme here. Why are you paying the contractor when the plan is not working? Complete or not yet, look brother, action is needed on what is wrong, otherwise you will not be saved, or you will not, I will remove them all. When will you complete the plan and give water – tell me. Give water to the villagers in a week.