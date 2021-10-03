Shivraj Singh Chouhan North, Kamal Nath does not see his home, Rahul Baba destroyed Punjab

Highlights Politics intensified in Madhya Pradesh before the by-elections

Before the by-election, Sulochana Rawat, a former MLA from Jobat, joined the BJP.

The Congress said it was for sale, then Shivraj said – Kamalnath is not running the house

He said that from Delhi to Bhopal, the situation of the Congress is the same.

Bhopal

Before the by-elections (Madhya Pradesh by-elections latest news), the BJP has given a huge push to the Congress in jobs. Sulochana Rawat, a three-time MLA, has joined the BJP. After this, the Congress had said that the BJP has faith in marketable people. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today interacted with the media along with Sulochana Rawat at the BJP office. He has given selective answers to Kamal Nath on this issue. Shivraj said don’t respect your people and blame us.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Kamal Nath’s house is not visible. Now let’s talk about sales, tell me who had the brokerage account in Vallabh Bhavan. Not ashamed to say. They do not know how to respect the people, so there is only one condition in the Congress from Delhi to Bhopal. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Rahul Baba is involved in destroying the Congress, he has destroyed the Punjab government on a large scale and is blaming us.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave a big push to the Congress at 11 pm, former MLA Sulochana Rawat joined the BJP

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the people of Chhattisgarh have been going to Delhi for two and a half years and creating traitors. People are blaming us. Talk to G-23, Kamal Nath, you picked up the boat here. The CM said I never called him sick. He himself is saying that Shivraj Singh Chauhan is ill, race with me. I never talked about running a race. I’m just his enemy. The Chief Minister said that Congress is doing the same thing nowadays.

‘Don’t bully my age, let’s race’ – ‘Old’ Kamal Nath challenges CM Shivraj

It is noteworthy that the game of shifting parties has started in Madhya Pradesh even before the by-elections. Sulochana Rawat is a staunch Congress leader. Jobat’s seat was earlier held by the Congress. A by-election will be held on the death of Kalawati Bhuria. BJP has brought Sulochana Rawat to its court. There is talk that the party may field him from here.