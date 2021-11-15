Shivraj Singh said – Congress and British always taught wrong history, told the freedom struggle only for the family; Said- Tribal warriors were forgotten

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the British and Congress made the history of freedom struggle as the history of one family’s generation. PM Modi has rightly placed in front of the country the contribution made by the tribal warriors in freedom.

On November 15, the birth anniversary of the immortal martyr Bhagwan Birsa Munda, is being celebrated as ‘Tribal Pride Day’ across the country. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Eklavya Model Residential School to be built in Ratlam district. Before the Prime Minister’s program, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted the Congress regarding the tribal warriors.

CM Shivraj said that on the birthday of Birsa Munda, the Center decided to celebrate Tribal Pride Day. He said that this is not just a program, but through this the valor of our tribal warriors has been properly placed in front of the country.

He said, “The British and the Congress always taught history in a wrong way. The freedom struggle was described as the battle of the generation of a family. Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this day.” Shivraj said that PM Modi has rightly placed the contribution of all the tribal warriors in front of the country. The debt that these martyrs had on Mother India, they have paid off that debt.

The British and Congress always taught history incorrectly. The history of the freedom struggle was made the history of a family’s generation. The PM has rightly placed the contribution made by the tribal warriors in the freedom in front of the country. PM will launch many schemes today: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM, MP pic.twitter.com/nXPNGvga79 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 15, 2021

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Tribal Pride Day is being celebrated with pomp across the country. This program is an attempt to carry forward the social traditions of the tribes, their life values.

PM Modi also targeted the former governments: On Tribal Pride Day, PM Modi said in Ratlam, “Today India is celebrating its first Tribal Pride Day. For the first time in the country after independence, on such a large scale, the art-culture of the entire country’s tribal society, their contribution to the freedom movement and nation building are being remembered with pride, they are being respected.

Targeting the previous central governments, PM Modi said, “It is necessary to speak continuously on the crime committed by the earlier governments by not giving due importance to the tribal society.” He said, “There has never been any dearth of talent in the tribal society but unfortunately the political will which was required to give opportunities to the tribal society in the earlier governments was very less.”