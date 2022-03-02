Entertainment

‘Shivratri has been a very special occasion for me since childhood -‘ Hrithik Roshan

2 days ago
Superstar Hrithik Roshan has always been known to celebrate Mahashivratri with full enthusiasm as the festival is very special for him and his family. They all go to the Lord Shiva temple built by the actor’s maternal grandfather, J Om Prakash and take care of it. Talking about the celebration Hrithik shares, “Shivratri has been a very special occasion for me since childhood. In our family, we are staunch devotees of Lord Shiva,

Farhan Akhtar was saddened by the death of an Indian student in Ukraine, did such a post!Farhan Akhtar was saddened by the death of an Indian student in Ukraine, did such a post!

Even my maternal grandfather had built a temple of Lord Shiva in Panvel. It has been the tradition of our family to get up early, go to the temple of Apta village in Panvel to offer prayers and organize langar for the devotees.”

He further adds, “For the last two years, the temple was restricted for darshan due to Covid restrictions. This year finally the doors of the temple have opened for the devotees and it is a matter of great happiness.”

The superstar and his family have been following the tradition for years and last year, the ‘Super 30’ star did a special post on the occasion, remembering the importance of the temple built by his maternal grandfather as he died due to the pandemic. , was closed for the first time due to security reasons.

Along with his upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’, Hrithik will also be seen in ‘Fighter’ where he will share screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

‘Shivratri has been a very special occasion for me since childhood -‘ Hrithik Roshan, His statement goes viral now.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 14:12 [IST]

