shivsena mp sanjay raut said we are in majority in maharashtra but investigative agencies is behind

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Constituent Assembly was under the leadership of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. He gave rights to the country, to the people and to the states. But today everyone’s rights are being crushed.

Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena, targeted the Modi government at the Center and said that our government is in majority in Maharashtra but still the central government is misusing the central investigative agencies against us. At the same time, he said that Babasaheb had given the constitution to the country, but the central government is making fun of the constitutional values ​​given by Babasaheb.

Sanjay Raut while talking to the reporters said that the Constituent Assembly which was under the leadership of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. He gave rights to the country, to the people and to the states. But today everyone’s rights are being crushed. In Maharashtra, our government is in majority, yet sometimes the Central Investigation Agency and sometimes the Raj Bhavan are charged against us. All this is against the constitution.

Sanjay Raut said about the Constitution Day being celebrated by the Modi government that the opposition has unitedly protested. At the same time, he said that I have spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and our party has boycotted it. Our MPs will not attend this program. However, during this time he refused to say anything about former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh.

Constitution Day was organized in the Central Hall of Parliament House on Friday. But most of the opposition parties boycotted the event. Prime Minister Modi also targeted the opposition parties during his address to the Constitution Day program. Along with this, he also targeted the Congress regarding familyism.

In the program organized in the Central Hall, Prime Minister Modi said that political parties are also an important part of taking the Constitution to the people. But the spirit of the Constitution has also been hurt, every section of the Constitution has also been hurt, when political parties themselves lose their democratic character. How can the parties which themselves have lost their democratic character, protect democracy.