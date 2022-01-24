Shoaib Akhtar Assures That Pakistan Will Beat India in T20 World Cup 2022 Earlier Spoke on Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Marriage

Shoaib Akhtar Assures Pakistan Will Beat India in T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar has described Pakistan as a better T20 team than India. He has said that in Melbourne also we will beat India.

In the T20 World Cup 2021, the Pakistan cricket team is in high spirits by defeating India in the ICC World Cup for the first time. Of course, the expectations of Pakistani fans have also increased that once again on 23 October, when Pakistan will face India in the T20 World Cup 2022, they will get victory. Shoaib Akhtar has also threatened to defeat India regarding this.

Let us tell you that the ICC recently announced the schedule of T20 World Cup 2022. India and Pakistan will play their first match against each other. This great match will be played on 23rd October at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Regarding this, Shoaib Akhtar told India Today that, ‘We will beat India again in Melbourne’.

Rawalpindi Express further said that, ‘Pakistan’s team is better than India in T20 cricket. It is the Indian media that creates unwanted pressure on them when there is a match between Pakistan and India. Defeat is a common thing for India. Earlier, the former Pakistan cricketer had also talked a lot about Virat Kohli.

The T20 World Cup 2022 will start from 16 October and the final match will be played on 13 November. In the group stage, the Indian team will take on five teams including Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa.

Shoaib Akhtar spoke about Virat’s marriage

Apart from the captaincy of Virat, Akhtar had also given a statement about his marriage. He had said that, ‘I was never in favor of giving captaincy to Virat Kohli. I think he should have just focused on batting. Had I been in her place, I would not have even married Anushka Sharma. Because marriage brings more responsibilities on you.

#WATCH , Performance pressure is there on him (Virat Kohli) …I wanted him to marry…after scoring 120 centuries…I wouldn’t have married…had I been in his place… anyway, that’s his personal decision..: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Virat Kohli (23.01) pic.twitter.com/aGRi82kxxE — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

He further said, ‘If I had been in his place, I would not have married. 10-12 years of cricket is a different time. We should just enjoy the game by scoring our runs. I am not saying getting married is wrong but if you play for India then you should enjoy your time. Fans are crazy for Kohli and Kohli should also keep the love that he has been getting for 20 years.

Shoaib further said that, ‘Absolutely the pressure of marriage and captaincy affects your game. There is a lot of pressure from children and family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a career span of 14-15 years and out of that 5-6 years are your peak. That time of Virat is over and now he just has to struggle.

Significantly, for some time now, a lot of talk is happening about the career of Virat Kohli. He has not scored a single century since November 2019. There was a time when he surprised everyone by scoring 70 international hundreds and even forced Sachin Tendulkar to look towards 100 hundreds. But the 71st century from Kohli’s bat has not come out till date. During this, he has also gone from captain to former captain in all three formats.