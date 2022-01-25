Shoaib Akhtar commenting on Virat Kohli’s marriage, Anushka Sharma’s fans troll him! Shoaib Akhtar trapped after commenting on Virat Kohli’s marriage

should not have married

She claimed that the actress’ husband-star cricketer should not have married and focused on the sport for 10-12 years. Shoaib Akhtar also said that if I had been in his place, I would never have married. After the end of his career.

Since then, Anushka Sharma’s fans are constantly trolling Shoaib Akhtar on social media and questioning his mentality while telling him the truth. One user wrote..

Shoaib Akhtar’s Reason For Virat’s Poor Performance- “Marriage Distracted Him”! Shoaib bhai, it must be happening in Pakistan that if you can’t do anything then blame the wife. We have real men here. We are the masters of our shit..thank you.

Apart from this, a user has written.. “I tell, Kapil Dev won 83 World Cup after marriage, Dhoni won the 2011 World Cup after marriage, Virat won the 2019 World Cup after marriage. And all this happened after a year of marriage.

In this way, Shoaib Akhtar is constantly being trolled and it is being said that he should not do this. Surrounded by such statements.