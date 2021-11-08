Shoaib Akhtar defamation case of 100 million filec by ptvc pakistani news channel after on air fight with tv anchor rawalpindi express ready for legal reply

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has found it costly to resign on an on air TV show. Pakistani TV channel has demanded three months salary i.e. 33 lakh 33 thousand rupees along with suing him for 100 million.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, popularly known as Rawalpindi Express, is not new to controversies. For the last few days, he is in discussion about the dispute with the anchor during a show on the government channel of Pakistan. In this episode, Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) has sued him for defamation of 100 million i.e. 100 million.

At the same time, in response to this, the former cricketer has said that, I am very disappointed with this action of PTV. But I am a fighter, I will not give up and I will face this legal battle. Now my lawyer Salman Khan will answer on this matter in Niazi court.

Let us tell you that PTV has asked Shoaib Akhtar to take his three months salary i.e. Rs 33,33,000 in addition to Rs 10 crore as defamation. The channel has said that if they do not pay this amount, then legal action will be taken against Akhtar in the court.

The notice issued by the channel read that, ‘As per Clause 22, both the parties shall have the right to terminate their agreement by giving 3 months’ written notice or payment in lieu thereof. Shoaib Akhtar had resigned on air on 26 October, resulting in huge financial loss to PTV.

It was further written in the notice that, ‘Shoaib left Dubai during the T20 World Cup telecast without informing the PTV management. At the same time, by appearing in a TV show on a channel in India with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, he has done a lot of damage to PTV.

Utterly Disappointed. After miserably failing to safeguard my respect & repute while i was working for PTV, they have now sent me a Recovery Notice. I am a fighter & will not give up & fight this legal battle. My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 will take this forward according to law. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2021

What was the whole controversy?

Actually this dispute happened during the group match of Pakistan and New Zealand. The controversy started when Akhtar was asked by the show’s host Nauman Niaz if Pakistan made a mistake in the chase against New Zealand.

TV anchor apologized for insulting Shoaib Akhtar in live show, said – ready to say sorry a million times, know what was the matter

Disagreeing with the question, Akhtar decided to ignore the line of the host of the show and talk about fast bowlers Harish Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

On this attitude of Akhtar, anchor Niyaz said, ‘You are being a bit rude and I do not want to say this. But if you are being over smart, you can go. After this Shoaib Akhtar announced his resignation in the live show itself. Significantly, anchor Nauman Niaz had apologized to Akhtar a few days ago.