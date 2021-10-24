Shoaib Akhtar: Give sleeping pills to India team to win .. Akhtar Funny Comments

Big Sunday .. for a while… India vs Pakistan .. Cricket war is going on. All India is looking forward to. The cousin’s ​​fight will take place after 28 months.

Big Sunday .. for a while… India vs Pakistan .. Cricket war is going on. All India is looking forward to. Eiger‌ is waiting for the moment to watch the cousins ​​fight after 28 months. Everything is ready for the high voltage match with Dubai as the venue. Team India is coming into the ring as a hot favorite in this tough match. India has won most of the matches between the two teams so far. TeamIndia looks set to crush Pak.

In this sequence, Shoaib Akhtar gave funny advice to the Pakistan team. He suggested that the team should give sleeping pills to the players before the match to win over India. Mentor advised the Pakistan team to make sure Dhoni does not catch the bat. He jokingly commented that Virat Kohli should be barred from using Instagram for two days.

‘Give them sleeping pills’: Shoaib Akhtar gives hilarious tips on how Pakistan can beat India

Speaking to a leading India sports news website, fabulous Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar decided to give some funny advice to his home justice platoon.

Talking to Sportskeeda, Akhtar cracked a ridiculous joke about what the Pakistan justice platoon should do to beat India in the marquee tie at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, moment on October 24.

Talking about the chances of Babar Azam- led Pakistan platoon to challenge Kohli’s Team India, the cricketer turned judge and Television pundit joked that they should give sleeping capsules to their Indian counterparts before the big match.

Akhtar didn’t stop there but further punctured the funny bone saying that Babar Azam &Co. should stop Indian commander Virat Kohli from using Instagram and also prompted MS Dhoni, who’s an anon-playing member of the Indian contingent, to not come out on the field and club himself.

After the funny advice, Akhtar also gave his real tips to the Pakistan platoon. For the openers, his advice was to avoid fleck balls and pace the innings duly to give their platoon a good launch. He says that they should play run-a-ball for the first five or six overs before picking up the strike rate.

Akhtar told his team to give the Pakistan openers a good start in Sunday’s match. Suggested to look without dot balls. Said to maintain ball-to-ball run rate for 5-6 overs. If India put a good target in front… He said that he can break in bowling and take wickets easily.

Pujas are being held across the country in hopes of Team India winning. Homes are conducted. Cricket fans want Kohli Sena to come back with a win. The children also hoisted national flags .. Tea Twenty Winner ‘Bharat’ says.

