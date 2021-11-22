Shoaib Akhtar Knee Replacement To Take Place in Melbourne Australia Pakistan Cricket Team Pacer Rawalpindi Express Posted Information on His Instagram Account

Shoaib Akhtar struggled with knee problems throughout his career. He decided to say goodbye to international cricket in 2011. After the surgery in 2019, Akhtar has now shared the information about getting his knees replaced on Instagram.

Shoaib Akhtar struggled with knee problems throughout his career. He decided to say goodbye to international cricket in 2011. After the surgery in 2019, Akhtar has now shared the information about getting his knees replaced on Instagram.

The knee problem of Shoaib Akhtar, the star fast bowler of the Pakistan cricket team, is not a new thing. Often he has been sharing information about his knee pain. In this episode, once again Rawalpindi Express shared an information on their Instagram page and told that they are now going to get their knee replacement done in Melbourne, Australia.

Shoaib Akhtar posted on his Instagram page on Sunday night and wrote, ‘My running days are over now. Because now I am going to Melbourne, Australia very soon for a complete knee replacement. Even before this, Akhtar has told about the problem of his knees.

Let us tell you that in 2019 also he had knee surgery. On 29 August 2019, he shared a video on Twitter in which he was seen lying in the hospital with a bandage on his knees. He wrote that, ‘Due to the blessings of all the fans, my knees have been successfully operated in Australia. I am making a short video for my friends.

‘Doctors used to draw blood from my knees after every match’

In August 2019 itself, Shoaib Akhtar had told on his YouTube channel that, after every match, doctors used to remove blood from my knees. Although Akhtar has struggled with the problem of his knees throughout his career, but this year the problem in his knees had increased more. He told during this time that after every match during his career, doctors used to draw blood from his knees.

Recalling an incident, the Pakistani pacer had told that, ‘After the Test match, I went to the doctor and he told that I can play only for two years. After every match, blood was drawn from my knee. Fellow cricketers used to think that I go to some club but in reality I used to be in the hospital. Even with knee pain, I dragged my international career for 14 years.

Went to the doctor after the test match and he told me I can play for only two more years. Doctors used to draw blood from my knee after every match. Fellow cricketers used to think that I go to some club but in reality I was given four needles in the hospital. Shoaib, however, did not give up and decided to play in pain. His own international career stretched for 14 years.

Significantly, Shoaib Akhtar had retired from all forms of cricket in 2011. He played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20 Internationals for his country. He also holds the record for the fastest delivery of 161.3 kmph.

Shoaib took 178 wickets in Test matches at an average of 25.69, in One Day Internationals he has 247 wickets at an average of 24.97. Apart from this, Akhtar has taken 19 wickets in T20 Internationals at an average of 22.73. He played his last international match in ODI against New Zealand in 2011.