Shoaib Jamai furious when audience asked question Amish Devgan TV Debate Show Aar Par

The siege of the ruling party is often seen on the issue of inflation, but when the siege of the opposition on this issue is rarely seen. Something similar happened in the debate show ‘Aar-Paar’, which was aired on News18 India news channel. There was a vigorous debate going on from inflation to election issues. In the meantime, journalist Amish Devgan, who was conducting the program, asked a spectator present there for opinion on inflation, then he rained on those opposing the government.

The spectator said that as before, names are not removed from the ration card so that they cannot take advantage of any facility, from the house to the ration and the cylinder, the government has given, the spectator said that the money for the government’s schemes comes equally, for the toilet. also arranged. Meanwhile, JAP spokesperson and Indian Muslim Foundation chairman Shoaib Jamai, who came to participate in the show, got furious. He accused the channel that it is a fake Muslim, it has been wearing a cap in the studios.

The debate intensified on this comment of Shoaib Jamai. The people sitting in the audience gallery got angry, they got angry and started calling Jamai a fake. Meanwhile, Amish Devgan objected to his statement and asked that on what basis you are telling fake Muslims. He asked Shoaib while turning the mike towards a person sitting in the back row in the studio that he has not put on a cap, would you call him a fake Muslim too.

Amish Devgan asked Ansar Raza, who was present in the debate, do you agree with Shoaib’s comment. In response to which Raza said that India is a free country, who can speak whatever he wants. Here BJP intensified the gherao of the chairman of Indian Muslim Foundation on this issue, he said that the real truth is that such people are the enemies of this country, who support Taliban and Pakistan.

The issue of inflation has once again heated up due to the elections, where the opposition is trying to mobilize on this issue, while the government says that there are more important issues for the people than inflation, on which the government is working.