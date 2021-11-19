Shoaib Malik Funny Run Out Video Is Viral On Social Media in First t20 match against Bangladesh Sania Mirza husband trolled for lazy effort in throwing wicket

Shoaib Malik was run out in negligence during the first match against Bangladesh. The video of his wicket is becoming fiercely viral on social media. People are trolling Sania Mirza’s husband a lot for his attitude.

Pakistan won the first match of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh by 4 wickets. Despite the victory, one such wicket fell during the match, after which the Pakistani fans must have been disappointed. Actually it happened that Shoaib Malik got run out and this run out was not common but due to negligence.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s husband is being ridiculed a lot on social media after losing his wicket in this way. People are saying that even children do not run out like this. One user even said that now it is his time to retire.

Let us tell you that in the sixth over of Pakistani innings, when Malik wanted to steal a single off Mustafizur Rahman’s ball. After the ball bounced, it reached wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan. During this, Shoaib Malik looked completely careless and instead of returning inside the crease, started swinging the bat.

BANvsPAK: Shadab-Nawaz hit 36 ​​runs in 14 balls, World Cup ‘villain’ Hasan Ali took 3 wickets in 4 overs; Bangladesh lost by 4 wickets in a thrilling match

Taking advantage of this, the wicketkeeper hit a straight throw on the stump and made a strong appeal. Replays showed that Shoaib’s bat did not go inside the crease. In this way Shoaib Malik, who has been playing cricket for Pakistan for 22 years, got out without opening the account in this irresponsible manner. His attitude on social media was also called stupid.

Talking about this match, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 4 wickets in a thrilling match played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Playing first after winning the toss, the hosts were able to score only 127 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. In response, Pakistan’s start was not very special. Four wickets for Pakistan had fallen for 24 runs.

After this, Fakhar Zaman (34) took over the innings with Khushdil Shah (34) and added 56 runs for the 5th wicket. In the end, Shadab Khan made 21 off 10 balls and Mohammad Nawaz scored 18 runs in 8 balls to give the team a 4-wicket win. The second match of the series is to be played on November 20 at the same ground at 1:30 PM IST.