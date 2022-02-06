Shoaib Malik Leads Peshawar Zalmi to Second Win Babar Azam Karachi Kings Consecutive Fourth Loss in Pakistan Super League 2022

Pakistan Super League 2022Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by 9 runs in the 11th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022). In this match, the half-century innings of Zalmi’s captain Shoaib Malik overshadowed the unbeaten 90 of Kings captain Babar Azam. This is Jalmi’s second win, while Karachi Kings have suffered their fourth consecutive defeat.

Playing first in this match, Peshawar Zalmi scored 173 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Hazratullah Zazai (41) and Kamran Akmal (21) gave the team a good start and added 53 runs for the first wicket. After this Shoaib Malik played a brilliant innings of 52 runs in 28 balls. He hit 5 fours and 2 sixes in this innings.

Umaid Asif took 3 wickets for 36 runs in 4 overs for Karachi. Chasing the target of 174 runs, captain and opener Babar Azam for Karachi Kings held the front and took over the innings after losing 2 wickets for 3 runs. He was supported by Ian Cockbain, who scored 31 runs in 19 balls.

Mohammad Nabi (10) and Amir Yamin (20) could only contribute runs. Captain Babar remained unbeaten on 90 off 63 balls and the team went 9 runs behind the target. Peshawar captain Shoaib Malik, where he played a brilliant half-century innings, then bowled 1 over after which he also took a wicket by dismissing opener Sharjeel Khan on the first ball for 2 runs.

Apart from Malik, Mohammad Umair took 3 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs. Hussain Talat and Usman Qadir also got 1-1 success. In this way, Karachi Kings had to face defeat in this tournament for the fourth time in a row. At the same time, after losing the last two matches in a row, Shoaib Malik’s team returned to the path of victory.

Have a look at the points table

Looking at the points table, Multan Sultans are on top with 8 points after winning all the four matches. Islamabad United are second, Lahore Qalandars third and Peshawar Zalmi fourth. These three teams have 4 points each, it is just a matter of net run rate. Rest Quetta Gladiators have lost 3 out of 4 matches and are at 5th position with 2 points from 1 win. Karachi Kings are present in the last ie sixth place with 0 points.