Shoaib Malik Leaves Bangladesh Tour In Middle Returns Dubai Due to Sickness of His Son Izhaan Mirza Malik Wife Sania Mirza Shared Post Informing About Sick son

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has decided to leave Bangladesh tour midway and return to Dubai due to son’s illness. The PCB informed in its statement that Shoaib will not be part of the team in the third T20 against Bangladesh.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza had posted a post on Instagram in which she mentioned about her son’s illness. Now another big update has come out regarding this that her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is leaving Bangladesh tour midway and returning to Dubai. In his place, Shahnawaz Dahni has got a chance to debut in today’s match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed that Shoaib Malik will not play in the third T20 against Bangladesh. According to a statement issued by the PCB, “Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20 match against Bangladesh on Monday due to illness of his child and will leave for Dubai before the match.”

Let us tell you that Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza shared an Instagram post on Sunday evening in which she also mentioned about her son’s illness. Sania wrote in this post that, ‘When your son is sick and after only two hours of sleep you are working. Despite that, one has to go with the trend.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza got married in April 2010. On 30 October 2018, the Indian tennis star gave birth to a son. His name is Izhaan Malik Mirza. Recently, during the World Cup, Izhaan’s birthday was in which many Pakistani cricketers were also seen.

The PCB also said that the members of the Test team will leave for Chittagong after this match, while the members of the T20 International team will return to Pakistan via Dubai on Tuesday. Significantly, Pakistan, who reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in this three-match T20 series.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play two matches under the World Test Championship. The first Test of this series will be played in Chittagong (from Friday) while the second Test will be played in Dhaka (December 4-8). In the first match of the ongoing T20 series, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 4 wickets and in the second match by 8 wickets.