Shock to Anil Ambani Group: Reliance Capital’s board suspended, RBI took decision for this reason

The Reserve Bank of India has suspended the board of Reliance Capital. Now all the powers of this company have come to RBI.

Anil Ambani Group has got a big setback from RBI. The Reserve Bank of India has suspended the board of Reliance Capital. The RBI has taken this step due to the appointment of an administrator and failure to meet the payment obligations of the company.

RBI said its board has been dissolved in view of RCL’s failure to meet various payment obligations to creditors and governance concerns. The Board has failed to address these problems effectively. Now all the powers of this company have come to RBI.

Along with this, Nageswara Rao Y, former executive director of Bank of Maharashtra has also been appointed as the administrator of the NBFC. The bank has said in a statement that it will soon initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application for Adjudicatory Authority) Rules, 2019.

Simultaneously, the Reserve Bank will also request the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai to appoint an administrator as insolvency resolution professional. Last week, RCL disclosed in a regulatory filing that the company was unable to go ahead with its asset monetization due to which debt servicing was delayed.

This is the third company of the Anil Ambani Group to go under insolvency proceedings after Reliance Communications (RCom) and Reliance Naval & Engineering (Reliance Naval). Anil Ambani’s company was once a very profitable company, at that time Mukesh Ambani was behind his brother, but today Anil is on the verge of bankruptcy and Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India.

It is said that at the time of partition, Anil was ahead of his elder brother by Rs 550 crore. He was then the third richest person behind steel tycoons Lakshmi Mittal and Azim Premji.