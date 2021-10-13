Shock to hackers, and WhatsApp chat will be safe! This feature will be available on the social messaging app Bad news for Hackers as WhatsApp Chat Security gets a big boost, Know Details This feature will be available on social messaging app

Social messaging app WhatsApp is about to take a big step keeping in mind its users. The app’s chat security is set to get a major boost, which could turn out to be a big slap in the face to hackers.

Actually, WhatsApp provides end-to-end encryption to keep chats secure on its platform. However, this privilege is not available for WhatsApp chat backup, which is stored on Google Drive for Android users and iCloud for iPhone users. This was actively done by hackers to steal information and other personal data from app users, to fix which WhatsApp announced last month that it would soon launch end-to-encrypted chat back-up on its platform. will bring

The company also said then that WhatsApp users will have to opt-in or enable this feature and it will be available in its Android and iOS-based apps in the coming weeks. According to the report of ‘WABetaInfo’, the end-to-end encrypted feature for WhatsApp chat backup was temporarily enabled on its Android beta app, but it was later added to the WhatsApp beta for Android version .21.15.7. been disabled.

Well now the Facebook-owned messaging app has finally enabled this feature in its Android beta app. “To protect your backups using end-to-end encryption, you can choose a personal password or a 64-bit encryption password,” said a post from the blog site.

The blog site further said that before enabling this feature of WhatsApp, you must read the warning. Screenshots shared by the blog site show that if users lose the password, the encrypted backup cannot be restored by WhatsApp as the company does not have access to it. User-set 64-digit encryption key or password is the only way to gain access to the chat backup.

Apart from this, it has also been said in the report that WhatsApp has started this feature for all users who are using WhatsApp beta for Android. It is possible that some users have not received the update. Such users will get end-to-end encrypted chat backup with the next update.

Not only this, WhatsApp has also started rolling out end-to-end encrypted chat backup for its iOS users. Reports indicate that the WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.200.14 update has enabled end-to-end encrypted chat backup feature for specific iOS beta testers.