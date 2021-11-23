Shock to Mukesh Ambani: Jio lost 1.9 crore connections in September, Bharti Airtel added 2.74 lakh new customers Jio lost 1.9 crore connections in September, Bharti Airtel added 2.74 lakh new customers

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio lost 19 million connections in September 2021, while the company’s major rival Bharti Airtel added 2.74 lakh new mobile subscribers during this period. At the same time, the number of Vodafone Idea (Vi) connections also decreased by 10.77 lakh. This information has been received from the data of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

According to the data, the country’s largest telecom company Reliance Jio had 42.48 million mobile subscribers as of September. But it lost 1.9 crore connections during the month of September. Meanwhile, Airtel’s subscriber base increased to 35.44 million from 35.41 million in August. Vodafone Idea’s connections declined by 10.77 lakh in the month under review. In this way the number of its customers came down to 26.99 crores.

It is noteworthy that while announcing the results of the September quarter, Reliance Jio had mentioned the decline in the number of subscribers. As per the data, the total number of wireless connections came down to 116.60 crore in September. This figure was 118.67 crore in August.

Redmi India joins hands with Jio to 5G testing: Xiaomi India’s sub-brand Redmi India has joined hands with Reliance Jio to conduct 5G testing for its upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone. According to the statement, both the companies have conducted a single lab test to assess the capability and performance of their equipment. During this, mobile devices were tested in various scenarios. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Xiaomi India said, “We were one of the first companies in India to put the 4G smartphone in the hands of the masses by launching the Redmi Note 4 in 2017.

Airtel announces hike in tariff by 20-25% for prepaid offerings Meanwhile, Airtel on Monday announced a 20-25 per cent hike in tariffs for various prepaid offerings, including tariff voice plans, unlimited voice bundles and data top up. There has been a hike of around 25 per cent in the entry-level voice plan, while the increase is around 20 per cent in most cases for the unlimited voice bundle. The Sunil Mittal-led telecom company has 323 million mobile subscribers in India. The company also increased the tariff of data topup plans by 20-21 percent.