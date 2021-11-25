Shock to Nawab Malik from Bombay High Court, ban on rhetoric against Wankhede family

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, who opened a front against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, has received a setback from the Bombay High Court. The court, while hearing the petition of Wankhede’s father, directed Nawab Malik and his family not to share anything on social media against the Wankhede family. The court said that till the hearing of the case continues, there will be no statement of any kind against Wankhede’s family.

During the hearing on this petition filed by Sameer Wankhede’s father, a heated argument was seen in the court from both the sides. There was a heated debate on the fact that Nawab Malik was constantly addressing Sameer Wankhede’s sister as Lady Don. To this Malik’s lawyer replied that a person named Fletcher Patel had said so and his client had only shared it. However, the court rejected his argument and said that till the hearing of the case is on, such rhetoric should not take place.

Justice Kathawala asked Nawab Malik’s lawyer, on which the court was told by his lawyer that Malik would not make any statement against Wankhede and his family till December 9. During the hearing of the case, the court said in a harsh manner that as a minister, these things do not suit him. At the same time, Justice Kathawala asked whether Nawab Malik only wanted a media trial. The matter will now be heard in the Bombay High Court on December 9.

Earlier, Nawab Malik had once again leveled allegations against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and said that his entire family maintained a dual identity. The dual identity of the father remained in the name of Dawood and Gyandev. Mother also created a dual identity, sister has a dual identity and Sameer Wankhede himself also maintained a dual identity and cheated the entire state and committed fraud.

The Maharashtra minister claimed that Sameer Wankhede remained a Muslim throughout his life, made a SC certificate, took a government job and forged by falsifying papers to get a government job.