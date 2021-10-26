Shock to NCB in Prabhakar case, special court denies relief, said- case in HC, cannot order

Prabhakar Sail had on Sunday claimed that an NCB official and absconding witness KP Gosavi had demanded Rs 25 crore to release Aryan Khan.

A Mumbai court on Monday categorically refused to pass an order on the NCB’s plea in the independent witness Prabhakar case. The court, while refusing to grant relief to the agency, said that the matter is sub-judice in the Bombay HC. Therefore, no order can be given from their side.

The NCB argued in the court that Prabhakar Cell’s allegations were only an attempt to obstruct the investigation of the case. The central agency also requested the court to pass an appropriate order to ensure that there is no tampering of evidence or investigation in the case. NCB and Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had filed two separate affidavits in the court regarding the recovery charges against them.

In the affidavits, the court was requested that no court should take cognizance of Prabhakar Cell’s allegations. Wankhede denied all the charges and claimed that he was under constant threat of arrest as a fair investigation did not suit some powerful people. Wankhede said he has also been targeted by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, as his son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by the NCB.

Special Court Judge VV Patil, while disposing of the petition, said that such orders cannot be passed. The court said that the matter is sub-judice in the Bombay High Court. He will hear the bail applications of Aryan Khan and other accused on Tuesday, so the special court cannot pass the order as you have argued.

It should be noted that Prabhakar, in the affidavit, has accused NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede of attempting to extort money from actor Shah Rukh Khan. Shahrukh’s son Aryan is an accused in this case. Prabhakar Sail had on Sunday claimed that an NCB official and absconding witness KP Gosavi had demanded Rs 25 crore to release Aryan Khan.